Bandits kill kidnapped Kaduna pastor after collecting ransom

A pastor who was kidnapped from his farm in the Nariya area of Kaduna State on November 8, has been killed by his abductors after collecting ransom from his family.

The Chairman of the Kaduna chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Joseph Hayab, who confirmed the murder of the man of God in a statement on Saturday, said the deceased, Pastor Dauda Bature, was in charge of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Nariya, in Igabi local government area of the state.

Describing the killing of Pastor Bature as barbaric, Rev. Hayab lamented that the bandits are now ”cruel and brutal” to their victims, calling on the state “government to triple its efforts with superior power to put the frequent bloody attacks on harmless populace to check.:

“Pastor Dauda Bature was kidnapped while working in his farm in Nariya on November 8. After some days, the bandits opened negotiation with the his wife and demanded for about N10 million ransom which the family could not raise as at that time.

“When some money was raised, they asked the wife to bring the money which she took to them on November 18. Then, they collected the money and kidnapped her. They kept her until Monday.

“On December 6, they released her to go and look for more money. From that time, they were not talking to the wife again but another person.

“On Thursday, December 9, they just called to say that they had killed the Pastor since the family could not bring more money.

“The leadership of ECWA has been finding it difficult to break the information to the wife until yesterday (Friday) which was why people are just getting to know about it.

“What this means is that the bandits have become so cruel and brutal to their victims. They no longer have mercy.

“It shows our government needs to triple what it’s doing. These people cannot be defeated through rhetoric but by a superior fire. Despite the measures taking, they still continue their wickedness,” Hayab decried.

