Bandits kill lawmaker’s uncle, abduct eight others in Katsina

Suspected bandits on Monday killed an uncle to a member of the Katsina State House of Assembly simply identified as Rufa’i.

The hoodlums also killed a vigilante member and abducted eight others including a newly wedded couple in four different attacks in Safana and Sabuwa local government areas of the state.

Residents said the bandits attacked Runka in Safana LGA, killed the lawmaker’s uncle and abducted the newly wedded couple.

They attacked Mai Yadi village in Sabuwa LGA, killed the vigilante and abducted eight others, including six women in Rimi village.

“Yes, the bandits killed the lawmaker’s uncle, one Rufa’i. The incident happened on Monday morning while the deceased was on his way to the market from Runka to Gora.

“The bandits shot at others too but I can’t confirm whether they later died or not.

“Last Saturday, in Runka, the bandits also abducted a newly wedded couple,” one of the residents said.

