Bandits kill many in Bauchi villages

32 minutes ago

Bandits kill eight in Sokoto, abduct dozens, give conditions for peace

Armed bandits on Saturday night attacked some villages in Bauchi State and killed many people.

They also injured several others and rustled cows in the attack.

The villages attacked are Mansur, Digare, Sabuwar Sara, and Yalo in Gwana District of the Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday in Bauchi.

READ ALSO: Troops kill bandit leaders in Zamfara

He said the State Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, had visited the scene of the crime to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and ordered the deployment of tactical teams to the affected villages.

The spokesman said: “While in Alkaleri, the CP engaged with relevant stakeholders and urged everybody to be calm, vigilant and support the police to continue to provide security. He also ordered a full scale investigation into the incident.

“He described the acts as ‘utterly reprehensible and a significant threat to the peace and security of the state.

By: Yemi Kainji

