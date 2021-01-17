Bandits kill octogenarian, four others in Kaduna

Armed bandits on Sunday killed five people including an 80-year old woman in some communities in Kaduna State.

Other victims are ward head and three residents of the communities.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the attack occurred in three local government areas of the state.

According to him, security agencies reported that the octogenarian, Hauwa Umaru, was killed by a bullet fired by the bandits in Sharu village, Igabi local government area of the state.

He said: “The armed bandits invaded Igabi local government area of the state and raided several homes. As they shot sporadically, Hauwa Umaru, 80, was hit by a bullet and died instantly,

“In another incident, unknown gunmen killed one Samaila Yohanna, the Ward Head of Konti, in Chikun local government area.”

“In Chikun local government area, bandits killed two locals, Alhaji Sani and Malam Rabiu, at Dande.”

The commissioner revealed that bandits also barricaded the road between Fatika and Kidandan in Giwa LGA and shot sporadically at commuters plying the road.

