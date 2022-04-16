Metro
Bandits kill one, abduct many in Niger
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday evening killed one and abducted an unspecified number of people along the Tapila-Gwada road, Shiroro local government area of Niger State.
Eyewitnesses told journalists that the hoodlums arrived in the area at about 7:00 p.m. and started shooting sporadically in the raid that lasted about one hour.
READ ALSO: Abducted Niger Catholic priest released after church pays bandits N10m ransom
The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the attack.
He, however, promised to brief journalists on the incident later.
