Bandits kill one, abduct many in Niger

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday evening killed one and abducted an unspecified number of people along the Tapila-Gwada road, Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the hoodlums arrived in the area at about 7:00 p.m. and started shooting sporadically in the raid that lasted about one hour.

READ ALSO: Abducted Niger Catholic priest released after church pays bandits N10m ransom

The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the attack.

He, however, promised to brief journalists on the incident later.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now