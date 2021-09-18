Bandits kill one, abduct several others in Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be bandits Friday evening killed one person and abducted several others at a community in Tangaza local government area of Sokoto State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sunusi Abubakar, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Sokoto.

He said: “We have received a report of an attack by unknown gunmen who stormed the headquarters of Tangaza LGA on Friday evening.

READ ALSO: Soldiers rescue abducted NDA officer after weeks in bandits’ den

“The bandits killed one of the traders, abducted yet an unspecified number of people, and in the process carted away foodstuffs and drinks.

“However, the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are still investigating the matter.”

Join the conversation

Opinions