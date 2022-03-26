Bandits kill one in Kaduna airport attack

Bandits on Saturday killed one person during an attack on the Kaduna International Airport.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attack in a statement in Kaduna, said the victim was a staff at the airport.

He added that the victim was shot dead after he raised an alarm on sighting the hoodlums.

Aruwan said: “However, troops stationed within and around the airport responded and repelled the attackers.

“Airport operations resumed with scheduled flights departing after the incident.

“Security forces are conducting operations in the airport general area. Further updates will be communicated to the public.”

