Bandits kill over 35 in fresh attack on Jos community

Again, suspected bandits have allegedly killed over 35 persons during an attack on the Yelwa Zangam community behind the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau State.

The attack comes barely one week after over 25 travellers were killed in Gada -Biyu – Rukuba road in Jos North LGA.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the gunmen invaded the community around 9 pm on Tuesday, burning houses and shooting anyone on sight.

It was gathered that the bandits disabled the bridge leading to the Naraguta community, preventing any access to help before launching the attack, which led to the death of over 35 people.

As of the time of filing this report, about 35 corpses have been recovered.

Spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ubah who confirmed the incident, said: “We are aware of an incident in the area, I will brief later.”

