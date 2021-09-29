Bandits kill policeman, two others in attack on Niger emir’s place

The Niger State police command has confirmed the killing of three people during Tuesday’s attack on the palace of the Emir of Kagara in Rafi local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna on Wednesday, said the victims were a policeman and two civilians.

He said the incident occurred at 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday, adding that over 100 suspected bandits who came with dangerous weapons gained access to the emir’s palace and the divisional Police headquarters in the area.

READ ALSO: Bandits attack Sokoto military base, kill several

The police commissioner added that the gunmen also attacked Kachiwe village in Sarkin Pawa headquarters of Munya local government area of the state.

He said the bandits sneaked into from their hideout in Kaduna State to execute the heinous act.

Kuryas said: I don’t have the actual number of people killed during the attack.”

Join the conversation

Opinions