 Bandits kill seven, abduct 10 others in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria
News

Bandits kill seven, abduct 10 others in Kaduna

Published

7 mins ago

on

Armed bandits have killed at least seven people and abducted 10 others in separate attacks in Chikun, Kajuru, and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna State.

The bandits abducted four persons and shot them dead at Tsohon Gayan community in Chikun LGA on Friday, while two other victims were killed at Iri Station in Kajuru LGA in the early hours of Saturday.

Residents told journalists the bandits stormed the communities in the early hours of the day with some sophisticated weapons and started shooting sporadically.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Saturday led security operatives to the affected communities.

READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly abduct seven women, four children in Kaduna

He described the attack as inhuman, saying the state government in collaboration with security agencies would do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators and halt further attacks on the state.

He said: “We have lost about seven citizens. Four of the many citizens that were kidnapped in Chikun Local Government Area were shut dead yesterday (Friday) and one other person was killed in Galadima General Area of Giwa Local Government Area.

“In the early hours of today, we got a distress call from Iri Station in Kaujuru Local Government Area and two citizens were killed. We came here to see things for ourselves.”

Opinions

