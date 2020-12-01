Bandits kill seven farmers, abduct 30 in Katsina

The rampaging bandits terrorising parts of the North-West have killed seven farmers and abducted 30 others in three communities in Katsina State.

The victims of the latest bandit attacks in the state were said to include a nursing mother in Tashar Bama, Dogun Muazu and Unguwar Maigayya villages of Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed by a member of the Katsina State House of Assembly representing the area, Ibrahim Danjuma Machika, who raised the issue in a motion on the floor of the House on Monday

According to him, the bandits may have changed from their previous method of launching their offensives on villages at night as they now attack the people in broad daylight.

“Our people now live in fear as the bandits now carry out attacks in our villages in broad daylight.

“They kill the people, cart away their property and kidnap as many people as they can. There is no day bandits don’t attack one community or another and the people no longer sleep in their houses,” he said.

Machina also described the three affected areas as the ‘gateway’ to Faskari and Sabuwa towns, the notorious haven of bandits and kidnappers in Katsina State.

In their contributions, a member of the House representing Dutsinma constituency, Mohammed Khamis, and the member from Safana constituency, Abduljalal Haruna Runka, said the attacks by bandits across several other communities in the state had become worrisome.

Ruling on motion after the deliberations, the Speaker, Tasiu Zango, directed the Clerk of the House to forward the position of the members on the need to reinforce security in parts of the communities to the governor.

