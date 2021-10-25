News
Bandits kill several worshippers, abduct seven in Niger mosque
Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Monday killed an unspecified number of people at a mosque in Mazakuka village, Mashegu local government area of Niger State.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, who disclosed this to journalists in Minna, said the hoodlums also abducted seven other worshipers at the mosque.
He added that the bandits also destroyed property worth millions of Naira belonging to one Alhaji Abubakar Maigandus in the village.
The police commissioner revealed that one of the bandits was shot dead by security operatives in the area.
Kuryas said: “The incident was understood to be a reprisal attack resulting from a long-standing communal feud.
READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly set Imo police station ablaze in fresh attack
“An additional set of security personnel had since been deployed to the area to arrest gunmen and all other miscreants undermining the peaceful coexistence among residents.
“We are battle-ready to confront all criminal elements as long as good residents will volunteer credible information on the movement of dubious characters in their midst.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...