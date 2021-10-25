Bandits kill several worshippers, abduct seven in Niger mosque

Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Monday killed an unspecified number of people at a mosque in Mazakuka village, Mashegu local government area of Niger State.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, who disclosed this to journalists in Minna, said the hoodlums also abducted seven other worshipers at the mosque.

He added that the bandits also destroyed property worth millions of Naira belonging to one Alhaji Abubakar Maigandus in the village.

The police commissioner revealed that one of the bandits was shot dead by security operatives in the area.

Kuryas said: “The incident was understood to be a reprisal attack resulting from a long-standing communal feud.

“An additional set of security personnel had since been deployed to the area to arrest gunmen and all other miscreants undermining the peaceful coexistence among residents.

“We are battle-ready to confront all criminal elements as long as good residents will volunteer credible information on the movement of dubious characters in their midst.”

