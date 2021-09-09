Metro
Bandits kill six in Sokoto
Bandits fleeing from the ongoing military operation in Zamfara State killed six persons in Tureta local government area of Sokoto State on Thursday.
Tureta which shares a border with Zamfara is affected by the current shutdown of telecommunication services in the state.
A resident told journalists the hoodlums also abducted several people during the early morning raid on a community.
According to him, the bandits deceived the residents to come out of their homes by calling for prayer.
He said: “The residents started coming out, thinking it was a time for a dawn prayer and the bandits started shooting at them.
“They killed six, injured many, and abducted several others. The entire area is in shock and some of the residents have started relocating to other places.”
The Deputy Governor of the state, Maniru Dan’iya, had visited the area and condoled with the people on the incident.
He reaffirmed the state government’s determination to end banditry in the state.
