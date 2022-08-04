Bandits kill three, abduct several others in Katsina

Bandits on Wednesday killed three people at Dantsauni village in Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Residents told journalists on Thursday the criminals stormed the community with sophisticated weapons at about 4:00 p.m. and started shooting sporadically.

Several people were also injured in the attack while an unspecified number of people including women and children were abducted by the bandits.



The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the attack.

He, however, said one person was killed and two others injured in the attack.

