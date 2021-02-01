Bandits kill three in Kaduna

Armed bandits have killed three persons in separate attacks in Giwa and Zango-Kataf local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwa, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said three other persons were also injured by the bandits.

Aruwan said the bandits raided some local joints at Wawan Rafi village, Zangon Kataf LGA and killed one John Isah and injured three others.

The injured victims were – Fidelix Jacob, Abraham Isah, and Philemon Adamu.

The commissioner added that security operatives recovered two AK-47 rifles with over 40 rounds of ammunition from two persons in the area.

He said: “The security agencies added that two AK 47 rifles were recovered along with over 43 rounds of ammunition from two suspected bandits in Malachi Akut and Gabas Gaje. They were immediately arrested for further interrogation.”

