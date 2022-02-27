Bandits kill three in Niger villages

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday morning killed three people in two communities in Niger State.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna, said the victims were killed in Ebbo and Ndagbegi villages, Lavun local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Bandits kidnap another traditional ruler in Plateau

He added that a detachment of police tactical squad and the military had been deployed to the area with a view to tracking down the criminals.

The CP said: “We appeal to residents to assist security personnel deployed with reliable information that could aid in apprehending the miscreants in their midst.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now