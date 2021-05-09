Bandits kill traditional ruler's aide, his wife, daughter-in-law in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

There was confusion at Golkofa community in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, when bandits killed a local community official alongside his wife and daughter-in-law.

In a statement on Sunday, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the assailants stormed the home of Sgt. Christopher Madaki (Rtd), a scribe to a Ward Head at Golkofa, Jema’a LGA on Saturday night, May 8, and shot him, his wife and his son’s wife.

According to Aruwan, the scribe, his wife, who was identified Mary Christopher Madaki, and his son’s wife Alice Musa, were later confirmed dead, while his son, Clement Musa Madaki survived with serious injuries.

READ ALSO: Armed bandits kill two, injure six in Kaduna villages

Also, he said the Governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, condemned the killing in Golkofa and described it as completely inhuman and ungodly.

He prayed for the repose of their souls and charged security agencies to expedite action on the case.

Meanwhile this comes few days after the remaining students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Kaduna who were kidnapped by bandits regained their freedom after spending 55 days in captivity.

El-Rufai had refused to pay ransom to bandits and had cancelled negotiations, saying even if his son was kidnapped, he would rather pray for him to make heaven than pay ransom.

By: Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions