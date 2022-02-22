Bandits kill traveller along Kaduna highway

As insecurity persists in most states in Nigeria, bandits on Monday reportedly killed a traveller identified as Yakubu Musa Gicci along the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway.

One of the deceased’s relatives, Yusuf Musa, told Ripples Nigeria that the deceased was heading to his town in Kaduna in the evening when the incident happened.

He said: “He was from Burni Gwari. The road has been notorious with bandits operating every day. He was coming back from Kano. Between Kaduna and Birnin Gwari, they stopped them. They asked him to follow them to the bush. He said he would not. That was how they shot at him”.

“We didn’t know if the bandits demanded money from him. We only learnt that there was an argument between him and the bandits. He was asked to follow their order, to follow them to where they were going, an order which he resisted.

Read also: Police kills bandits, rescues 20 hostages in Niger

“Based on the way bandits operate, they were trying to force Yakubu into the bush in order to get the contacts of his relatives so that they could demand ransom. But he didn’t follow them”, Yusuf added.

The Birnin Gwari to Kaduna road has been a hotspot of banditry and all sort of criminal activities, as gunmen freely waylay travelers robbing and killing them.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now