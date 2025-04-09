Bandits kill two, abduct 60 in revenge over kingpins’ killing in Zamfara

At least two people have been confirmed killed with 60 others abducted in the Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State after bandits said to be loyal to late kingpin, Kachalla Dan Isuhu alias Yellow who was killed last month by a rival gang, went on a revenge mission.

Security and counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama who reported the news on X on Wednesday, said the bandits have launched a series of attacks on several communities in the council on Tuesday night, killing two people and abducting over 60 others.

Ripples Nigeria had reported the killing of Dan Isuhu, a notorious bandit leader by the rival gang in a shootout which brought an end to his long years of terror across Zamfara, Katsina, and parts of Kaduna State.

Dan Isuhu who was a notorious bandit commander and younger brother to another kingpin, Ado Alero, was shot dead at Dan Jibga Market in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State by gunmen loyal to another bandit warlord, Dogo Gide, during a failed ambush on members of the Zamfara State Community Protection Guards deployed to Keta.

He was reportedly killed alongside his nephew, Adamu, who was Aliero’s biological son.

In the post, Makama said:

“In the most recent attack which occurred in Gidan Arne village, three residents were shot by bandits. Two died on the spot, while the third is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

“Residents confirmed that about 40 women were abducted during the assault, and several homes were set ablaze.

“On the same day, another attack was launched on the Keta community. One person was killed, 11 vehicles were torched, and numerous shops were looted by the assailants.

“A community leader from Tsafe, who asked not to be named, confirmed the attacks and revealed that additional coordinated assaults were carried out days earlier in Yan Doton Daji and Unguwan Chida villages.

“He said 21 people were abducted-11 in Yan Doton Daji and 10 in Unguwan Chida, near Kucheri town.

“Tsafe is a soft target for bandits because of the thick forests in the area. These forests serve as hideout for some of the notorious kingpins, particularly Adamu Aliero and Dogo Gide.

“According to him, the attacks are acts of vengeance for the recent losses suffered by the bandits. Security operatives have recorded some successes in ongoing operations against the bandits, especially in our forests. They eliminated several key leaders, including Isuhu Yellow, known for his brutality and bloodlust.

“He was the younger brother of Adamu Aliero. These retaliatory attacks are being orchestrated by Aliero’s loyalists.

“Zamfara remains one of the epicentres of banditry in the North West region. Rural communities across the state have endured relentless, brutal attacks, leading to the killing and abduction of countless innocent villagers.

“In many areas, bandits have imposed levies on residents before allowing them to harvest their crops. Those who are unable or unwilling to pay often face violent reprisals, including attacks and the destruction of their means of livelihood,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now