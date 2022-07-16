Bandits kill two, abduct one in Jigawa community

Bandits on Thursday killed two people and abducted one other during an attack on Garin Gabas village in Malam Madori Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Lawal Shiisu, who confirmed the attack to journalists on Saturday, said two people injured in the incident are receiving treatment in a hospital in the state.

He said: “The gunmen stormed Garin Gabas village in Malam Madori LGA at about 00230 hours on Thursday and shot four people before whisking away a 22-year-old man, Musa Malili.

“Two out of the four victims that were shot died in the hospital while the other two are receiving treatment in the hospital.”

