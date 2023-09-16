News
Bandits kill two, abduct three in Kaduna community
Bandits on Friday killed two people and abducted three others at Dogon Noma village, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.
Residents told journalists the bandits stormed the community with sophisticated weapons, shot sporadically from different directions, and took away six motorcycles from the community.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the attack to journalists on Saturday.
He said the operatives are combing the forest in the search for the victims.
The spokesman added that the operatives would rescue the hostages alive and bring the attackers to justice.
Kaduna and other states in the North-West have recorded several attacks from bandits in the last four years with hundreds of people killed and several others abducted during the period.
