Bandits kill two abducted Kaduna Baptist Church worshipers

Bandits on Saturday killed two out of the 66 abducted worshippers of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The hoodlums abducted the worshippers during Sunday service in the church on October 31.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Rev. Joseph Hayab, confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday.

He added that three other victims injured by the bandits are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Hayab said: “The bandits opened fire on five of their victims on Saturday, November 6, 2021, and killed two. Three others who were seriously injured had been taken to the hospital.

“The lives of Kaduna abducted worshipers are in danger and require the urgent intervention of government and security agencies.

“The insecurity in Kaduna State has continued to grow beyond our imagination and is threatening the peace of the nation.

“CAN in Kaduna State is appealing to well-meaning individuals, organizations and those in authority, especially the Federal Government and the international community to come to our rescue.

“The evil we are experiencing is more than what an ordinary person in Kaduna and Nigeria can handle.

“CAN is appealing to all Christians and people of our state to be united in fighting this evil and be watchful.”

