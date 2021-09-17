Bandits kill two in Kaduna communities

Bandits on Friday killed two persons in separate attacks on communities in Giwa local government area of Kwara State.

The state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the victims were killed at Rugan Mati and Tudun Amada Wazata in Giwa LGA.

He listed the victims as Shuaibu Mati and Samaila Mai Yankan Katako.

The commissioner said: “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State government that two people were killed in separate attacks by armed bandits in Giwa LGA.

“According to the reports, armed bandits invaded a herder’s settlement, Rugan Mati, and shot one Shuaibu Mati to death.

“The bandits also invaded Tudun Amada Wazata in Kadage, and killed one Samaila Mai Yankan Katako in his residence.”

