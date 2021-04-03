Bandits kill two Miyetti Allah leaders in Nasarawa | Ripples Nigeria

Two leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), have been killed by gunmen believed to be bandits in Nasarawa State.

The victims, Alhaji Mohammed Hussain, the Chairman of MACBAN at Garaku Market in Kokona local government area and Alhaji Mohammed Umar, the Chairman, Cattle Breeders Association in Toto local government area were reportedly killed by the suspected bandits on Friday night in separate attacks.

Confirming the murder of the Miyetti Allah leaders, the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ramham Nansel, said the command recieved the sad news at about 7pm.

In a statement, ASP Nansel said:

“On 2/4/2021 at about 7pm, information was received that unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits attacked and killed one Mohammed Hussaini, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Nasarawa State and Mohammed Umar, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Toto LGA at Garaku market.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe swiftly deployed Operation Puff Adder II personnel to the scene where the two corpses were recovered and taken to the hospital”

He said the corpses have been deposited at a mortuary for post mortem examination after being confirmed dead by a medical doctor, adding that the CP has assured the families of the deceased that the command will do everything possible to bring the culprits to book.

It was also gathered that one of the deceased was a member of the Community Safety and Humanitarian Security recently inaugurated by the state Governor Abdullahi Sule with the aim of collaborating with a similar committee set up by the Federal Government aimed at addressing the persistent killings across the state and the country in general.

