Bandits kill vigilantes, others in Katsina

Bandits on Thursday killed several people, including members of a vigilante group in Kankara local government area of Katsina State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday in Katsina, however, dismissed claims that 30 people were killed in the attack.

He promised to provide the actual number of casualties after police operatives who had gone to the scene of the incident presented their report.



READ ALSO: Police foils bandits’ attack, rescues 5 in Katsina

The spokesman said: “Our team led by the Area Commander has the scene of the incident and until I get feedback from them, I cannot give you the number of casualties.

“The information at our disposal is that the terrorists ambushed members of a vigilante group after some informants had alerted them that they were being pursued in the area.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now