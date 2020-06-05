Bandits killed 21 not 120 in fresh attacks in Zamfara, police says

Police in Zamfara has refuted media reports that bandits killed about 120 persons in recent attacks in the state.

The police said through the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, on Friday that

21 persons were killed.

He said they were killed in Maru and Talata-Mafara Local Government Areas of Zamfara State on 2nd and 3rd June 2020, following an attack in six villages namely: Tungar Malan, Manyan Karaje, Tungar Arne, Dangodon Maiyakane, Dangodon Mai Masallaci and Boleke, in Maru LGA with the intent to rustle cows.

“When confronted by members of the milia group known as ‘YAN SAKAI’, they started shooting ‘sporadically’, thereby resulting in the death of fifteen people, while seven others sustained gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“On 3rd June 2020, bandits attacked and killed six people from four villages namely:- Gidan Dan Kani, Tungar Lauti, Inwala and Dangodo villages in Talata Mafara LGA,” Shehu said.

According to Shehu, the six persons were attacked and killed when they were returning from a funeral prayer of their people killed by bandits.

On media reports that the two fresh attacks left about 120 people dead, Shehu said:

“The media reports which indicated that gunmen attacked over 10 villages in Talata Mafara LGA and killed over 60 people, and on the other hand attacked four villages and killed another 60 people in Maru LGA was not only inaccurate but misleading and unfounded.

“In view of the above, the Zamfara State Police Command hereby refutes such unfounded report and urge the press to patiently wait to have the accurate report of events before publication so as not to put members of the public in confusion and fear.”

