Bandits leader Buharin Yadi, others killed along Kaduna-Katsina border

The Nigerian military have reportedly killed one terrorist, Buharin Yadi, said to be one of the deadliest bandit leaders terrorising the North in the last decade.

The news of his assassination was met with jubilation among Kaduna-Katsina border communities.

The Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan said on Thursday that the troops of Sector 6 Operation Whirl Punch rained down fire on the kingpin known as Buhari Alhaji Halidu (alias Buharin Yadi) and his cohorts, and ended their reign of terror.

Aruwan narrated: “Halidu was neutralized in a fierce battle with the troops (under the coordination of their Commander, also the General Officer Commanding of One Division Nigerian Army, Major General MLD Saraso) which took place around Idasu forest at the boundaries between Giwa LGA of Kaduna State and Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State.

“The troops began the covert operation in response to intelligence reports on terrorists’ movement from Samunaka, Saulawa area of Katsina State.

“On advancing to Samunaka, the troops found the settlement destroyed and cattle killed, evidence of recent criminal activity by the bandits.

“A ferocious battle quickly followed, as approaching terrorists were pounded with artillery rounds at Hayin Almajiri. The troops then fought bravely through an ambush, to attain their objective. Initial assessments indicate that at least 36 bandits were eliminated in the engagement.

“It was eventually verified that one of those neutralized was Kachalla Buharin Yadi. Kachalla Buhari Alhaji Halidu (also known as Buharin Yadi or Buhari Janar) and the brigands under his command had been unleashing terror on citizens in Kidandan/Galadimawa general areas of Giwa LGA, Sabon Birni/Kerawa general areas of Igabi LGA, other locations in nearby Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State, and indeed some parts of Niger and Zamfara States.

“Buharin Yadi was involved in large-scale cattle rustling, arms trading and drug trafficking. He had led his gang in the pillaging of communities and the slaughter and kidnapping of thousands of citizens in Kaduna and neighboring states.

“The merciless bandit was also known to have links with other deadly terrorist groups in the Northeast and Northwest.

“The breakthrough brings to an end a manhunt by security forces for this terrorist, which stretched more than five years. The news of his demise spread like wildfire, triggering massive relief and widespread celebrations among locals spanning Kaduna and Katsina States

“Receiving the report, Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani expressed his elation at the development, which he described as a pointer to the bravery, pro-activeness and sheer efficiency of the troops involved.

“The Governor commended the GOC, Major General Saraso for his sterling leadership, and lauded the troops for the comprehensive victory. Governor Sani reassured security forces in Kaduna State of his unflinching support and the continued collaborative stance of the Government.

“Members of the public are hereby informed that some of the terrorists sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter. Citizens in the general area and beyond are therefore enjoined not to render assistance (medical or otherwise) to individuals carrying suspicious injuries, but to immediately report such to security agencies.

“The Kaduna State Security Operations Room is available 24 hours a day to receive reports of this nature on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.Special operations against bandits continue in the general area. Citizens are urged to continue to volunteer supportive information to the security forces and the government.”

