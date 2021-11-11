Bandits now install village heads in Sokoto communities, says Senator Gobir

Senator Ibrahim Gobir, representing Sokoto East on Wednesday, lamented the failure of security agencies to protect communities affected by banditry in Sokoto State.

Gobir, who stated this during plenary at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, said bandits were now installing their own representatives as village heads in some areas of Sabon-Girin Local Government Area of the State.

The Senator said: “The terrorists are now installing their village heads in some areas of Sabin-Girin local government.

“In Gangara, they replaced the village head with Dan Bakkolo, the next in command to a known terrorists called Turji.

“In Makwaruwa, they installed Dan Karami (a terrorist) as Maigari.”

He further disclosed that some villagers were forced by bandits to pay levies between N1m and N20m.

The Senator listed the affected villages to include Kwarangamba, Garki, Danadua, Katuma, Kurawa and Dama.

