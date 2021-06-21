Metro
Bandits raid Kaduna community, kill village head
Armed bandits have reportedly killed the village head of Dogon Daji community in the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Anja Mallam.
According to the state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the bandits invaded the village late on Sunday and traced the late village head to his residence where he was shot dead.
In the statement, Aruwan said the government was informed of the development by security agencies.
“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report and prayed for the repose of the soul of the village head.
“The Governor sent condolences to the family of the deceased, and the entire community of Dogon Daji over the shocking and brutal killing.
“Investigations into the incident is ongoing and the perpetrators of the dastardly and cowardly act would be brought to book,” Aruwan said.
By Isaac Dachen…
