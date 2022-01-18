Bandits ransack Kaduna communities, kill five, abduct scores, raze buildings

Some communities in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State have been burnt down after heavily armed bandits laid siege to them from Sunday to the night of Monday, according to the Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security & Good Governance in a statement on Tuesday.

The advocacy group said the terrorists raided the villages of Awaro, Unguwar Shehu, Rhema and some communities in Dagara, leaving about 5 people dead, while an unspecified number of others were abducted.

The bandits were also reported to have razed down several buildings in the communities including churches, mosques, shops and residential buildings.

According to the group, the attackers also ransacked food barns and stole grains, maize, livestock and other food crops.

The group added that several residents of the affected communities are now taking refuge in Internally Displaced Person Camps in Birnin-Gwari town.

READ ALSO: ‘Political bandits’ fuelling insecurity in Zamfara – Gov Matawalle

“The bandits struck communities and villages of Awaro, Unguwar Shehu, Rhema and some communities in Dagara, adjoining the Kamuku Forest, from Sunday to the early hours of Monday (yesterday), burning villages as well as abducting people and carting away grains from those farming communities.

“Three people were killed at Sabon Gida community, while two people were killed at Rhema mining community as well as the abduction of three women and an unspecified number of men were also abducted to the bush in the latest incident in Birnin-Gwari.

“Women, children and the aged were seen from late afternoon yesterday up to late-night trooping Birnin-Gwari as Internally Displaced Person’s (IDPs).

“The communities of Kungin DanBauchi along Birnin-Gwari-Funtua road are also in Birnin-Gwari town as IDPs after the bandits attacks.

“The communities were dislocated from their settlement barely forty-eight hours after armed bandits clashed with a notorious warlord in Damari that led the community escaped to Dogon-Dawa as refugees.

“At the moment, the villages of Kimbi, Katakaki in Kakangi ward in Birnin-Gwari neighboring Kuyanbana Forest in Zamfara State was sacked by bandits, while farmers were unable to harvest their crops due to incessant armed bandit attacks and abduction,” the group said in the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now