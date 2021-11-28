News
Bandits release 10 abducted staff of Zaria LGA after 19 days in captivity
Bandits on Saturday released 10 out of the 13 abducted staff of the Zaria local government council in Kaduna State.
The bandits had on November 8 abducted the Director, Education and Social Development in the council, Mrs. Deborah Mugu, her deputy, Dalhatu Aliyu-Awai, and 11 other staff.
The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said efforts are on to ensure the release of the remaining three victims.
