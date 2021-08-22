News
Bandits release 15 more kidnapped students of Bethel School, Kaduna
The bandits, who kidnapped about 121 students of the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna, in the early hours of July 5, 2021, have released 15 more students of the school that were held in captivity.
The chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the release of 15 more students on Saturday night.
Ripples Nigeria reported that the hoodlums had on Sunday, July 25, released 28 of the students after N50 million was reportedly paid to them as ransom, while they continued to hold the remaining students as hostages.
READ ALSO: Bandits attack Kaduna tuberculosis centre, kidnap staff, nursing mother
According to the president of the Kaduna Baptist Conference, Rev. Ishaya Jangado, who is also the proprietor of the school, armed bandits had invaded the school along the Kaduna-Kachia highway, Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, around 2 am on the said date.
Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command was yet to confirm the development at the time of filing this report.
Details later
