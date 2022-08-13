Bandits release 35 abducted persons in Kaduna

Bandits on Saturday released 35 out of the 36 people abducted at Millennium City in Kaduna State last month.

A resident of the community, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the bandits refused to release the remaining victim over his family’s failure to meet their demands.

He added that the criminals had demanded two motorcycles before they would release the victim.

The resident was also silent on the amount the families of the freed victims paid to secure the release of their loved ones.

The bandits abducted the victims at the Millennium City on July 25.

