Bandits release 75 abducted Zamfara school students

The 75 students of the Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, who were abducted by bandits on September 1, 2021, have regained their freedom.

The students were released from captivity on Sunday night, according to the State Police Command which confirmed their release.

In a statement confirming the development, the Zamfara State Police spokesman, DSP Mohammed Shehu, said the police was able to rescue the students without the payment of ransom as the bandits could no longer stand the pressure that was being sustained on them by security agencies.

Read also: Drama as Zamfara schoolgirls reunion with families turns bloody, one dead, two injured

Also confirming the release of the pupils a former councilor representing Kaya ward, Yahaya Kaya, said his niece who was among the abducted students, has been released and has been reunited with the family.

When asked if ransom was paid for her release, Kaya said to the best of his knowledge, no ransom was paid.

Join the conversation

Opinions