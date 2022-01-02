Bandits release two Bethel Baptist students, one still held

Two more students of the Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Kaduna, who were abducted by bandits have been released, leaving one out of the 121 students there were abducted in captivity.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab in a statement on Saturday.

Hayab, in the statement, recalled that in the early hours of July 5, 2021, bandits invaded the school located at Maraban Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped 121 students.

He said the number of the released students includes one student who was freed on Dec. 28, 2021 and another one who was freed on Jan. 1.

“With the release of these two students, a total of 120 students have regained their freedom so far and only one student is still with the bandits,” he said.

