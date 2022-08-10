Bandits reportedly abduct Ango Abdullahi’s family members, others in fresh Kaduna attack

Bandits have reportedly abducted a woman and her four children at Yakawada village, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The woman is the daughter-in-law of Alhaji Rilwanu Saidu, the head of Yakawa village, who is the elder brother of the Chairman of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi.

The incident came about five months after Abdullahi’s son, Sadiq, was abducted alongside 60 others by terrorists during the March 28 attack on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train.

Residents told journalists on Wednesday that the bandits, who stormed the community in large numbers, shot in different directions and killed a local patrol guard during the attack.

They also abducted a man and his two wives during the attack which occurred on Tuesday night.

