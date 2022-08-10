News
Bandits reportedly abduct Ango Abdullahi’s family members, others in fresh Kaduna attack
Bandits have reportedly abducted a woman and her four children at Yakawada village, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The woman is the daughter-in-law of Alhaji Rilwanu Saidu, the head of Yakawa village, who is the elder brother of the Chairman of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi.
The incident came about five months after Abdullahi’s son, Sadiq, was abducted alongside 60 others by terrorists during the March 28 attack on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train.
READ ALSO: Bandits kill three, kidnap 13 in Kaduna village
Residents told journalists on Wednesday that the bandits, who stormed the community in large numbers, shot in different directions and killed a local patrol guard during the attack.
They also abducted a man and his two wives during the attack which occurred on Tuesday night.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...