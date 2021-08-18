Metro
Bandits reportedly abduct eight students in Katsina
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly abducted eight pupils and a teacher at an Islamiyya school in Katsina State.
Residents told journalists that the students were abducted late on Tuesday night.
However, the state police command has not confirmed the claim.
Katsina had recorded several attacks by bandits in the last few months.
READ ALSO: Another 80 students abducted, rescued in Katsina
The hoodlums had on December 13 last year abducted over 300 students at the Government Science Secondary School in the Kankara area of the state.
The bandits returned a few days later and kidnapped 80 children from an Islamiyya school in Mahuta town, Dandume local government area of the state.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...