Bandits reportedly abduct eight students in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly abducted eight pupils and a teacher at an Islamiyya school in Katsina State.

Residents told journalists that the students were abducted late on Tuesday night.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the claim.

Katsina had recorded several attacks by bandits in the last few months.

READ ALSO: Another 80 students abducted, rescued in Katsina

The hoodlums had on December 13 last year abducted over 300 students at the Government Science Secondary School in the Kankara area of the state.

The bandits returned a few days later and kidnapped 80 children from an Islamiyya school in Mahuta town, Dandume local government area of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions