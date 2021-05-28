Bandits reportedly abduct scores along Kaduna/Abuja road | Ripples Nigeria

Armed bandits reportedly abducted scores of people along the Kaduna-Abuja road on Friday.

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the hoodlums blocked the highway and forced motorists to make a U-turn.

He wrote: ”I have just got a call that bandits have blocked the Kaduna Abuja road between Jere and Katari village in broad daylight.

“Scores of people were kidnapped while many have made a fast U-turn in the face of gunshots.”

