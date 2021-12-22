Bandits reportedly abduct scores in Kaduna

Bandits reportedly abducted scores of passengers along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Highway on Wednesday.

Birnin Gwari is a local government area in Kaduna and many of the victims were traders heading to Kano.

A community leader, Muhammadu Umaru, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said four of his neighbours were abducted by the hoodlums.

He added that 20 vehicles led by a police escort were attacked by the bandits.

Umaru said about 70 traders from Udawa and other neighbouring towns were in the convoy that was attacked between Udawa and Buruku along the highway.

The spokesman of the state police command, Jalige Mohammed, however, promised to brief journalists after gathering details on the incident.

