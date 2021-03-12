Bandits reportedly abduct scores of passengers traveling for Eid-Maulud in Katsina | Ripples Nigeria

Scores of Islamic faithful attending the annual Eid- Maulud celebration have been reportedly abducted by bandits in Katsina State.

Sources told journalists the victims were abducted along Kankara – Sheme Road in Katsina State while traveling to Sokoto State for the annual event.

They also came up with conflicting figures on the number of abducted persons.

While a source said 70 persons were abducted, others claimed 50 victims were taken to an unknown destination by the criminals.

However, the Kaduna State Police command has dismissed the report.

READ ALSO: Bandits forced us to flee to Niger Republic —Sokoto farmers

The command’s spokesman, Gambo Isah, told journalists the passengers were not abducted but fled into the forest when they came in contact with the bandits on Thursday night.

He added that 43 persons had been found by the police.

Gambo said: “It is not true. What happened was that on Thursday night around 23:15hours, there were these passengers from Gombe State going to Sokoto for Maulid. So between Sheme and Kankara, I think maybe bandits came out and these people were apprehensive and abandoned their three vehicles and fled into the forest for safety.

“Later this morning, the search parties and DPO went into the forest and 43 passengers have been found.”

Join the conversation

Opinions