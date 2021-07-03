Bandits reportedly abduct seven women, four children in Kaduna

Armed bandits reportedly abducted seven women and four children along the Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State on Friday.

A community leader, Alhaji Umaru Udawa, told journalists on Saturday the victims who were travelling to a ceremony were abducted between Manini and Udawa village in Chikun local government area of the state.

He added that the bandits had called the victims’ families and demanded N15million ransom for the women and N10million ransom for the children.

He said: “The relations of the victims had informed the village head and we are appealing to the bandits to release them unhurt.

“We hope the bandits will graciously reduce the ransom to a reasonable amount.”

