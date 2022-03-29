News
Bandits reportedly attack another train station along Abuja-Kaduna route
Bandits on Tuesday reportedly attacked Gidan train Station along the Abuja-Kaduna rail track.
The attack was the second along the same axis in 24 hours.
Armed bandits had on Monday bombed a train carrying 950 passengers and forced it to derail a few minutes into the trip.
Bandits kill 15 people in another Kaduna attack
Eyewitnesses claimed the terrorists may have planted Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the tracks forcing the train heading to Abuja from Kaduna to a stop.
President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday ordered an immediate security surveillance of every part of Nigeria in a bid to check the worsening insecurity in the country.
