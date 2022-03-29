Bandits reportedly attack another train station along Abuja-Kaduna route

Bandits on Tuesday reportedly attacked Gidan train Station along the Abuja-Kaduna rail track.

The attack was the second along the same axis in 24 hours.

Armed bandits had on Monday bombed a train carrying 950 passengers and forced it to derail a few minutes into the trip.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill 15 people in another Kaduna attack

Eyewitnesses claimed the terrorists may have planted Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the tracks forcing the train heading to Abuja from Kaduna to a stop.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday ordered an immediate security surveillance of every part of Nigeria in a bid to check the worsening insecurity in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now