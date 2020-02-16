Emerging reports say the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and hundreds of other passengers escaped an attack by suspected kidnappers in Kaduna on Sunday evening.
The kidnappers, according to the reports laid an ambush around Mando area and attempted to waylay the passengers, who arrived at Rigasa train station at 8:15 p.m.
READ ALSO: KATSINA ATTACKS: Revenge killing unacceptable – Buhari
However, mobile policemen and soldiers who arrived at the scene in armoured vehicles dispersed the hoodlums.
Ripples Nigeria
www.ripplesnigeria.com
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- Bandits reportedly attack Kaduna-bound train bearing Amaechi, others - February 17, 2020
- Army foils Boko Haram attack on Damaturu - February 16, 2020
- Obasanjo credits El-Rufai with success of privatization programme - February 16, 2020