Bandits reportedly attack Kaduna-bound train bearing Amaechi, others

February 17, 2020
Amaechi
By Ripples Nigeria

Emerging reports say the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and hundreds of other passengers escaped an attack by suspected kidnappers in Kaduna on Sunday evening.

The kidnappers, according to the reports laid an ambush around Mando area and attempted to waylay the passengers, who arrived at Rigasa train station at 8:15 p.m.

However, mobile policemen and soldiers who arrived at the scene in armoured vehicles dispersed the hoodlums.

