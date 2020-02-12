Latest Metro

Bandits reportedly burn 16 family members to death in Kaduna

February 12, 2020
Bandits raid Katsina village, abduct 15 women
By Ripples Nigeria

Reports emanating from Bakali Village, Fika District in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, say 16 members of a family were Tuesday afternoon burnt to death by gunmen who invaded the village.

According to reports, the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the bandits invaded the village in large numbers.

Though the Kaduna State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident, a source said the bandits invaded the village and locked the family and set their house ablaze, killing all of them in the process.

Details later….

