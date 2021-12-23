Connect with us

News

Bandits reportedly give Zamfara communities four-day ultimatum to pay N37m

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Bandits in Zamfara State have reportedly given seven communities in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state a four-day ultimatum to pay the sum of N37 million as ransom or risk attack.

The communities include Bawagauga, Hayin Uda, Ruguza, Dumuyu, Zigau, Mai-Rerai and Gidan Kado.

The ultimatum will expire on Monday.

A source in the area, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the bandits shared the amount among the communities.

READ ALSO: Zamfara communities groan as bandits place N1m levy, vow to wipe out residents

He said the bandits asked residents of Bawagauga to pay N13 million, Hayin Uda, N7 million, Gidan Kado N6 million and Mai-Rerai, N4 million.

Residents of Ruguza, Dumuyu, and Zigau were asked to pay N2 million respectively.

The source also disclosed that the leader of the bandits simply identified as Hassan Bamamu had in the past signed a peace pact with the state government and promised to stop the group’s activities.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eighteen − six =

Investigations

COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations7 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION... LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story INVESTIGATION... LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story

This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....