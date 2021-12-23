Bandits reportedly give Zamfara communities four-day ultimatum to pay N37m

Bandits in Zamfara State have reportedly given seven communities in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state a four-day ultimatum to pay the sum of N37 million as ransom or risk attack.

The communities include Bawagauga, Hayin Uda, Ruguza, Dumuyu, Zigau, Mai-Rerai and Gidan Kado.

The ultimatum will expire on Monday.

A source in the area, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the bandits shared the amount among the communities.

He said the bandits asked residents of Bawagauga to pay N13 million, Hayin Uda, N7 million, Gidan Kado N6 million and Mai-Rerai, N4 million.

Residents of Ruguza, Dumuyu, and Zigau were asked to pay N2 million respectively.

The source also disclosed that the leader of the bandits simply identified as Hassan Bamamu had in the past signed a peace pact with the state government and promised to stop the group’s activities.

