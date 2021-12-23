News
Bandits reportedly give Zamfara communities four-day ultimatum to pay N37m
Bandits in Zamfara State have reportedly given seven communities in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state a four-day ultimatum to pay the sum of N37 million as ransom or risk attack.
The communities include Bawagauga, Hayin Uda, Ruguza, Dumuyu, Zigau, Mai-Rerai and Gidan Kado.
The ultimatum will expire on Monday.
A source in the area, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the bandits shared the amount among the communities.
READ ALSO: Zamfara communities groan as bandits place N1m levy, vow to wipe out residents
He said the bandits asked residents of Bawagauga to pay N13 million, Hayin Uda, N7 million, Gidan Kado N6 million and Mai-Rerai, N4 million.
Residents of Ruguza, Dumuyu, and Zigau were asked to pay N2 million respectively.
The source also disclosed that the leader of the bandits simply identified as Hassan Bamamu had in the past signed a peace pact with the state government and promised to stop the group’s activities.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....