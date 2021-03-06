Bandits reportedly invade FAAN quarters, kidnap nine in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) quarters in Kaduna, was reportedly attacked in the early hours of Saturday by unknown gunmen.

It was learnt that the bandits breached the security of the quarters through the perimeter fence and broke into homes of various aviation industry personnel at about 12:30am.

Those kidnapped included a family of six and three others.

It was also gathered that the military personnel around the area engaged the bandits in a gun battle, as the bandits made away with their victims.

As at the timing of filing this report, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, was unavailable to confirm the incident.

