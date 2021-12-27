Bandits reportedly kill 10, abduct 33 women in Zamfara villages

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly killed 10 people and abducted 33 women in Zamfara on Sunday.

Sources told journalists on Monday the bandits carried out the heinous crimes during raids on seven villages in Gusau local government area of the state.

Many residents escaped to adjoining villages for safety as the hoodlums who stormed the communities with sophisticated weapons shot indiscriminately from various directions.

One of the villagers who managed to escape to Damba area in Gusau town said the bandits moved from village to village, looting shops and houses in search of food items.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests three suspected bandits in Zamfara

He said the bandits operated for several hours in the villages without the intervention of the security agents.

“ The bandits shot dead 10 people who were trying to escape during the attacks.

“They succeeded in abducting 33 women and took away a large quantity of food.

“The villages where the women were abducted are Kura (10), Bayawuri (9), Gana (7), and Doma (7),” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now