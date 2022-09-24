Bandits reportedly kill 13 worshippers in Zamfara

Bandits reportedly killed 13 worshippers in a mosque at Ruwan Jema community, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Friday afternoon.

A resident told journalists on Saturday the heavily-armed hoodlums stormed the mosque during a Juma’at prayer and started shooting sporadically.

He added that 13 worshippers were felled by the assailants’ bullets while several others were injured in the ensuing melee.

Zamfara has recorded several attacks from bandits in the last few years.

The state government announced last month that a bandit commander, Turji Bello, and his followers had dropped their arms and embraced its peace initiatives.

