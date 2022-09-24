News
Bandits reportedly kill 13 worshippers in Zamfara
Bandits reportedly killed 13 worshippers in a mosque at Ruwan Jema community, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Friday afternoon.
A resident told journalists on Saturday the heavily-armed hoodlums stormed the mosque during a Juma’at prayer and started shooting sporadically.
He added that 13 worshippers were felled by the assailants’ bullets while several others were injured in the ensuing melee.
READ ALSO: Police arrests 8 suspected suppliers of ammunition to bandits in Zamfara
Zamfara has recorded several attacks from bandits in the last few years.
The state government announced last month that a bandit commander, Turji Bello, and his followers had dropped their arms and embraced its peace initiatives.
