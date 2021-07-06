Bandits reportedly kill 19 in Katsina village

At least 19 people have been reportedly killed by bandits at Tsauwa village, Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

Residents told journalists the hoodlums stormed the village late on Monday night and shot people fleeing to neighbouring communities.

The bandits also carted away cattle and other animals and set fire on buildings.

The spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, however, said the matter has not been reported to the command.

He promised to contact the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area for details on the incident and brief the journalists later.

