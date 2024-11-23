Bandits reportedly kill farmers, vigilante member in Niger

Armed bandits have reportedly killed seven farmers, including a member of a vigilante group, in Bangi, Mariga local government area of Niger State.

They also set ablaze a truck carrying the victims from their farm with 50 bags of maize.

Residents of the community told journalists on Saturday the bandits ambushed the farmers who were on their way home with the bags of maize and shot them at close range.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident at the time of filing this report.

